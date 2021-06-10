Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play at Hampstead Theatre casting announced

Casting has been announced for the Hampstead Theatre's upcoming revival of Tennesee Williams The Two Character Play.

As might be expected, two performers are involved in the show – Kate O'Flynn (The Glass Menagerie) alongside Zubin Varla (Equus). The show, which first premiered at the venue in 1967, is billed as an "innovative thriller".

The piece runs from 17 July to 27 August, directed by Sam Yates (The Phlebotomist). The venue has stated that it will maintain socially distanced audiences throughout the piece's run, even if Covid restrictions ease further.

On the creative team are designer Rosanna Vize, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Akhila Krishnan, movement director Malik Nashad Sharpe and assistant director Lizzie Manwaring. Williams' piece is partly autobiographical and first premiered at Hampstead Theatre in 1967.