Taron Egerton to be 'back with a vengeance' tomorrow after fainting on stage during first preview

Taron Egerton put a wry spin on his on-stage collapse during the first West End preview for Cock last night.

Taking to his Instagram story, Egerton reassured followers that: "l am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine."

Finding humour around the incident, the Rocket Man star went on: "I've decided to put a positive spin on it and would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out.

"That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three-quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

Finally, Egerton sang praise for his cover, Joel Harper-Jackson, saying: "Thank you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely. But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper-Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play. Joel is an amazing actor."

Cock continues on Monday night, with Egerton joined by Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels.