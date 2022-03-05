Cock understudy Joel Harper-Jackson steps in after Taron Egerton faints during first preview

During his speech at last week's WhatsOnStage Awards, winner Eddie Redmayne sang praise for the understudies, alternates and swings for all they've done keeping theatre afloat.

This was proved once more tonight during the first West End preview for Cock when understudy Joel Harper-Jackson (Kinky Boots, Matilda movie) stepped in for Taron Egerton when the latter fainted on stage at Ambassadors Theatre.

A statement from the production read: "During this evening's first preview of Mike Bartlett's play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

"A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron's understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance."

The show is set to continue with its next scheduled performance on Monday.