Take That musical Greatest Days to embark on new tour

Just in time for the release of new Take That film Greatest Days, a new musical tour of the same name is set to tour from next summer.

Based on the tale of a group of friends who reunite to see their favourite boy band performing live, the new production will mark 30 years since Take That's first UK number one single: "Pray". It features 15 of Take That's greatest hits.

It was originally produced in 2017 as The Band by David Pugh, Daffyd Rogers and Take That, with that version also being staged in the West End.

The new tour, produced by Adam Kenwright, will open on 5 May in Bromley, before heading to Manchester, Newcastle, Woking, Sheffield, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Wolverhampton and Cheltenham.

Additional dates will also be announced for Blackpool, Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Southampton, Truro, Leeds, Leicester and Birmingham.

Take That said: "We are so thrilled that this new production now titled Greatest Days is launching next year. We had an enormous amount of fun working on the original version and can't wait to help bring this new production to over 30 cities across the UK and Ireland from May 2023."

Cast and creative team for the show, which has a book by Tim Firth, are to be revealed. Tickets go on sale in the middle of next month.