Susan Wokoma and Danny Kirrane to perform online monologues by Rachel De-Lahay and Anders Lustgarten

Papatango has announced two new monologues will appear in its Isolated But Open Commissions - Voices From Across The Shutdown project to create work created while theatres are shut down.

Award-winning writer Rachel De-Lahay (Circles) has penned Balcony Bonding, about two neighbours making introductions following self-isolation. Anders Lustgarten (The Secret Theatre) has written Solastalgia about where humanity sits in the world.

Both of the monologues will be filmed and shared for free on 27 March, with the pieces being published by Nick Hern Books as online PDFs. Susan Wokoma (Teenage Dick) will perform Balcony Bonding alongside Danny Kirrane (The Hunt) who will perform Solastalgia.

The two pieces run in conjunction with Papatango's call for new writing submissions on their website by the end of March. The company will then pick ten monologues and have ten actors self-film them to be presented online – you can find out more here. The monologues will also be published by Nick Hern Books later this year.