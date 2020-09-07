Susan Wokoma, Colin Morgan, Cecilia Noble and more to star in Philip Pullman's Grimm Tales reading

Unicorn Theatre has revealed a new online production of Grimm's Tales, similar in form to the recent production of The Twits.

Each of the tales will be directed by a different artist, with individual actors taking on individual passages from Philip Pullman's version of the classic pieces.

The series will be filmed on the Unicorn Theatre's stage, with special graphics and effects added. On the creative team are designer Charlotte Espiner, composer and sound designer Jon McLeod, director of photography Phil Cooper and editors Todd MacDonald and Joe Young.

The show is streaming from 5 October to 21 February 2021 on the Unicorn's YouTube channel.

Appearing in the productions will be:

Justin Audibert directs Nadia Albina reading Hansel and Gretel

Rachel Bagshaw with Le Gateau Chocolat reading Rumpelstiltskin

Polly Findlay directs Colin Morgan reading The Devil With the Three Golden Hairs

Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu directs Andy Umerah reading The Boy Who Left Home to Find Out About the Shivers

Ola Ince directs Susan Wokoma reading The Brave Little Tailor

Bijan Sheibani directs Cecilia Noble reading Cinderella

The venue will also re-release its hit production of Anansi the Spider Re-Spun to mark Black History Month, with the hit show available from 1 to 31 October on YouTube.