Roald Dahl's The Twits to be read in digital piece by the Unicorn Theatre

Roald Dahl's hit children's book The Twits will be read online.

Dahl's hit novel about a group of disreputable individuals, will be performed by Martina Laird (Julius Caesar) and Zubin Varla (Equus) in the virtual read, directed by Ned Bennett (Equus) for the Unicorn Theatre.

The piece is set to be streamed by the Unicorn Theatre on YouTube or The Guardian website. The story is split up across three 20-minute episodes to make it more child-friendly.

The reading will be available online from 5 September to 30 November, with the creative team including designer Georgia Lowe, composer and sound designer Giles Thomas, director of photography Phil Cooper, editor Joe Young, sound recordist Max Gamble and costume supervisor Cristiano Kaas.