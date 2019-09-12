Susan Wokoma joins the cast of Teenage Dick at Donmar Warehouse

Susan Wokoma will join the cast of Teenage Dick in her Donmar Warehouse debut.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, Teenage Dick reimagines Shakespeare's Richard III in a high school, with Daniel Monks playing a senior plotting to become president of his class. Wokoma will play the role of Elizabeth York.

Wokoma, named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit and listed in Forbes' 30 Under 30 in 2017, has recently played Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Open Air Theatre and was in Channel 4's Year of the Rabbit.

Written by Mike Lew, Teenage Dick has design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Sinéad McKenna and casting by Anna Cooper. Further casting will be announced in due course. The show will run from 6 December to 1 February.

The venue has also announced dates for Lyndsey Turner's upcoming revival of Caryl Churchill's Far Away, which will run from 6 February to Saturday 21 March 2020. Graduate students from London College of Fashion will work alongside the production to design extravagant hats for the show's hat parade scene.