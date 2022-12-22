A Streetcar Named Desire starring Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan and Patsy Ferran – first look images

The Almeida Theatre has released first look images of its current revival of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by the multi-award-winning Rebecca Frecknall.

Leading the cast as estranged sisters Stella and Blanche are Anjana Vasan (Summer and Smoke) and Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke) with Normal People star Paul Mescal as Stanley.

Completing the cast are Eduardo Ackerman (making his professional stage debut), Ralph Davis (Much Ado About Nothing), Janet Etuk (I, Joan), Gabriela García (West Side Story), Tom Penn (Midnight Movie) and Jabez Sykes (Rock/Paper/Scissors).

The creative team features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Julia Horan.

The show is running until 4 February.