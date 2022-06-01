Stranger Things parody musical is heading to London this autumn

The Off-Broadway production of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is transferring to London this autumn.

Inspired by Netflix's global hit series Stranger Things, the comic stage adaptation is now set to play a 13-week engagement at The Vaults under the direction of Ellis Kerkhoven (Nightshade).

Written by Jonathan Hogue and originally helmed by Nick Flatto, the piece debuted at The Players Theatre in New York in the summer of 2021. The pair commented: "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to Stranger Sings! through social media and with our original cast album, and we can't wait to bring our hilarious upside-down parody musical to fans across the world! We thank the creatives and cast involved in our NY debut last summer, and express our gratitude to our international fan base for helping make this show a global phenomenon."

Set in Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983, the show promises "a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland."





Jason Daniel Chacon and Caroline Huerta

© Danny Hidalgo





An Australian production is also planned for this autumn at Melbourne's Salty Theatre alongside a return Off-Broadway engagement.

The UK premiere will run from 5 October to 31 December 2022.