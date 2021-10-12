Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night in 'night Mother rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been unveiled for 'night, Mother, which is set to be revived at the Hampstead Theatre from later this month.

Starring Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night, Marsha Norman's Pulitzer-winning piece follows the relationship between a mother and a daughter, after the daughter makes a shattering declaration.

Roxana Silbert directs the revival, which also features a creative team of designer Ti Green, lighting designer Rick Fisher, sound designer John Leonard, voice and dialect coach Stephen Kemble, fights overseers Ruth Cooper-Brown and Bethan Clark of Rc-Annie Ltd and assistant director Nikhil Vyas.

The show runs from 22 October to 4 December.

