Stiles and Drewe, Six composers and more to create mini online works performed by West End stars

A new scheme, entitled Micro Musical Lockdown, will see leading stage creatives remotely compose and create new work.

Set up by the McOnie Company, the online event will be held on Instagram this weekend. Composers and choreographers will come together to create brand new performances, accompanied by a series of song and dance tutorials to give those at home a chance to recreate the material.

The company's artistic director Drew McOnie said: "The idea of the Micro Musical Lockdown is to provide an opportunity for the graduating classes of 2020 whose summer showcases have been cancelled, and make them feel less alone in overcoming that hurdle.

"I also hope it's an opportunity for all performers to take control of being seen, by uploading videos of themselves performing original material and tagging the creatives to be seen by them. A sort of online showcase. It's really exciting that such an amazing group of artists have come together to give performers a connection to the industry and a creative outlet."

The line-up for 8 to 11 May is as follows:

How Far We've Come

Written and performed by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six)

Choreographed by Sam Salter (independent dance artist)

Lockdown

Written by Stiles and Drewe (Mary Poppins)

Performed by Tyrone Huntley and Zizi Strallen

Choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Little Shop of Horrors, New York)

The Chair Dance Song

Written and performed by Vikki Stone (#ZoologicalSociety)

Choreographed by Joe Tracini (actor and presenter)

Together in This

Written and performed by Dan Gillespie Sells (Everyone's Talking About Jamie)

Choreographed by Oti Mabuse (Strictly Come Dancing)

The performances will be available here.