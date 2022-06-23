Stella Powell-Jones and David Doyle succeed Tom Littler at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Stella Powell-Jones and David Doyle will succeed outgoing artistic director and executive producer Tom Littler.

Powell-Jones will be artistic director, whilst Doyle steps into the role of executive producer. The pair will work alongside co-founder and executive director Penny Horner to form a management team of three.

Doyle joined Jermyn Street Theatre last year as resident producer. He worked on the theatre's reopening season including Samuel Beckett's Footfalls & Rockaby, This Beautiful Future, and the world premiere of Howard Brenton's Cancelling Socrates.

Powell-Jones returns to the venue following her 2017-19 tenure as deputy director, and her recent production of Sarah Ruhl's Orlando. Her previous work at Jermyn Street Theatre includes directing the European premiere of both Bathsheba Doran's Parents Evening and Boo Killebrew's The Play About My Dad.

She said of her appointment: "Tom's transformation of Jermyn Street Theatre into a producing house is an extraordinary achievement. It is a huge honour to be returning to continue that work with David and Penny."

Doyle added: "I'm incredibly excited to be working with Stella on this new chapter in Jermyn Street Theatre's history alongside Penny Horner and the wonderful staff at the theatre who make the venue such a unique space in the heart of the West End for artists and audiences."

The pair will work alongside Littler over the coming months to programme the theatre's 2023 spring season.