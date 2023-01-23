'Stars of stage and screen' to take part in coronation concert this summer

Stage and screen stars will be taking part in the King's coronation plans this summer.

The event, taking part on 7 May 2023, will feature a variety of "global music icons and contemporary stars", according to the Palace, as well as "a world-class orchestra playing interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world's biggest entertainers".

Full details are to be revealed, though the event will include "a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen". Exact names have not yet been revealed.

The event will be broadcast across BBC channels and on BBC iPlayer, though members of the public will also be able to attend through a national ballot, with pairs of tickets available to successful applicants.

The evening will also feature a "Coronation Choir", featuring a variety of refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ plus singing groups and deaf signing choir.

Further details about the concert, the national ticket ballot and the line-up will be released in due course.