WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

Stars pay tribute to Glee's Naya Rivera

The actress' body was found at a California lake yesterday

Naya Rivera
© File:Naya Rivera at 2012 ALMA Awards.jpg: Hispanic Lifestylederivative work: Minerva97 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Droves of stars posted tributes to Glee's Naya Rivera, 33, whose body was discovered yesterday at a California lake.

Rivera had been missing for a number of days following a boating trip with her son. A major search operation was undertaken, with police confirming that she had been found late last night UK time at a press conference.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the award-winning TV series Glee from 2009 to 2015, becoming one of the first Latina lesbian characters to be presented on a mainstream US TV show.

Social media lit up with tributes from former cast members and celebrities including Jane Lynch and Kevin McHale:

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...