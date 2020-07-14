Stars pay tribute to Glee's Naya Rivera

Droves of stars posted tributes to Glee's Naya Rivera, 33, whose body was discovered yesterday at a California lake.

Rivera had been missing for a number of days following a boating trip with her son. A major search operation was undertaken, with police confirming that she had been found late last night UK time at a press conference.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the award-winning TV series Glee from 2009 to 2015, becoming one of the first Latina lesbian characters to be presented on a mainstream US TV show.

Social media lit up with tributes from former cast members and celebrities including Jane Lynch and Kevin McHale:

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

I never met Naya Rivera but was a huge fan of her in Glee. What she did on that show was so incredibly important. I can't even imagine the pain of those who knew and loved her. My thoughts are with them... especially her little boy. #RIPNayaRivera — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) July 14, 2020

It is so awful hearing about Naya Rivera. Just awful What a talent, and beauty - inside and out. I lift her family up in prayer, especially her son Josey. Such a very sad dayMay God be with her family. We love you Naya. Rest In Peace — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) July 14, 2020

Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020

Can't stop thinking about this woman and this tragedy. Wishing her peace in knowing that her little boy is safe and sound.

Hug your kids. There is so much sadness in the world right now. #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/zHZnhiXBsv — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) July 14, 2020

The most incredibly sad outcome for #NayaRivera and her family. Absolutely heartbreaking. #RIP — sophie evans (@SophieEvans) July 14, 2020

My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020

Naya Rivera will be missed so much by so many. She was a friend of GLAAD and even hosted the GLAAD Media Awards twice. She was kind, gracious, and personally used her platforms and voice to tell LGBTQ youth that they are loved. Our hearts are with her loved ones pic.twitter.com/FBL2wy6PQm — GLAAD (@glaad) July 13, 2020

"Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to GLEE, from the first episode to the last." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Enq77UmNly — FOX (@FOXTV) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020