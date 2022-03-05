Stage star John Stahl has died aged 68

Stage star John Stahl, who has appeared in a range of productions, died earlier this week.

Portraying Rickard Karstark in much-loved series Game of Thrones, Scottish actor Stahl had a number of high profile stage roles in the likes of the Birmingham Rep world premiere of Rebus: Long Shadows, and Waiting for Godot at the Tobacco Factory in Bristol.

Stahl was a regular on the Royal Court stage, appearing in Father Comes Home From the War, The Alice Trilogy and The Weir, while also appearing in Nick Dear's critically acclaimed stage version of Frankenstein at the National Theatre with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee-Miller.

Frankenstein was recently broadcast by the National Theatre during lockdown.

The news was confirmed last night by Stahl's agent. National Theatre Scotland posted a tribute on social media, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.

"We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones."