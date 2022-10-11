Spice Girl Melanie C to appear at Sadler's Wells during spring 2023 season

London's premier dance venue Sadler's Wells has announced details for its forthcoming spring 2023 season.

Kicking off the new year will be a collaboration between dancer and choreographer Jules Cunningham, dancer Harry Alexander and Spice Girl Melanie C entitled how did we get here? (19 to 29 January).

The piece examines "the unique physicality that these three performers bring to the creative process, stripping back familiarity and habit to reveal what's written and held in the body through its rich movement history."

Chisholm (aka Sporty Spice) commented: "As a classically trained dancer, it's a dream come true for me to perform at Sadler's Wells and even more so on an adventurous and groundbreaking project like this. My mind is blown when I think about starting my career with the Spice Girls, in the crazy glare of popular culture and then 25 years later I'm coming to perform with artists of the calibre of Jules, on the stage at Sadler's Wells. It's a full circle cultural moment for me and I'm pinching myself!"

Other highlights of the season include Scottish Ballet's contemporary reworking of Coppélia (2 to 5 March), the English National Ballet production of Creature (23 March to 1 April), Akram Khan's Jungle Book reimagined (4 to 15 April) and the Northern Ballet staging of The Great Gatsby (16 to 20 May).