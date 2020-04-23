Southwark Playhouse launches free online streaming service including hit musical Wasted

A new free streaming service is being launched by Southwark Playhouse.

The service, entitled "Southwark Stayhouse" will launch with three shows from today.

The first is a video recording of hit musical Wasted directed by Adam Lenson with music by Christopher Ash and book and lyrics by Carl Miller. Following the Brontë sisters as they navigate the literary world, it stars Siobhan Athwal, Molly Lynch, Matthew Jacobs Morgan and Natasha Barnes as the four siblings, and was given a glowing four-star write-up from WhatsOnStage when it first debuted.

The second show is the venue's 2019 production of Twelfth Night set at a music festival, directed by Anna Girvan, while the third is Jesse Briton's Bound, which ran at the theatre's old space under London Bridge in 2011. Briton was nominated for an Evening Standard Award for Most Promising Playwright for the piece.

You can find out more here.