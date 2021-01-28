Southwark Playhouse to re-stream Fiver, Before After and Stay Awake, Jake musicals

Three musicals will be available to stream "on-demand" from today, courtesy of Southwark Playhouse.

Alex James Ellison and Tom Lees' Fiver, Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman's Before After and Tim Gilvin's Stay Awake, Jake, each of which were originally streamed live at the south London theatre, will now return for "encore" runs.

You can watch clips from Before After and Fiver below:









Fiver is performed by Luke Bayer, Dan Buckley, Aoife Clesham, Hiba Elchikhe and Alex James Ellison, while Before After stars Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser and is directed by Matthew Rankcom.

Grace Taylor directs Stay Awake, Jake, which stars Ahmed Hamad and has musical direction from Tamara Saringer, musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestrations by Matthew Malone.

The encore streams of all three productions will run from Thursday 28 January to Thursday 11 February 2021.

They will be available for ten pounds, with shows available "on-demand" for 24-hours after the point of purchase. They are also available worldwide.

Captions will be available for all three shows, which are available via Southwark Playhouse's website.