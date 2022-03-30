Sondheim West End gala to be live-streamed into second venue

The upcoming all-star gala concert Sondheim's Old Friends, which was quick to sell out as tickets went on sale, has now added a simultaneous live screening at the Prince Edward Theatre.

The event is set to take place at the Sondheim Theatre, another Delfont Mackintosh venue, on 3 May at 8pm.

Cameron Mackintosh has teamed up with The Luna Cinema to transform the Prince Edward into "a unique theatrical event" with a live broadcast from the Sondheim from 7pm.

The stellar line-up for the concert includes (in alphabetical order) Michael Ball, Rob Brydon, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Petula Clark, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Rob Houchen, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, Clive Rowe, Imelda Staunton, Hannah Waddingham and Gary Wilmot.

Under the helm of Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman, the production will feature choreography by Stephen Mear, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection designs by George Reeve, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter. Alfonso Casado Trigo will conduct a 25-piece orchestra for the event.

Tickets for the live screening will go on sale today at 12pm, with priority given to those who had originally signed up but were unsuccessful in securing tickets at the Sondheim Theatre, with a general onsale from 2pm.

All profits from both the gala and the live screening will benefit the Stephen Sondheim Foundation.



