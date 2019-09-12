Soho Theatre announces cast joining Alan Davies in God's Dice and for Shuck ‘n' Jive

The Soho Theatre has announced casting for two upcoming productions.

Joining Alan Davies in the world premiere of David Baddiel's God's Dice will be Alexandra Gilbreath, Nitin Ganatra, Leila Mimmack and Adam Strawford. The piece explores what happens when someone manages to scientifically prove the existence of God, and is directed by James Grieve, with set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Dominic Kennedy and video design by Ash J Woodward. It runs from Thursday 24 October to Saturday 30 November.

L-R: Lakesha Arie-Angelo, Simone Ibbett-Brown, Tanisha Spring, Olivia Onyehara and Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong

© Conor Jatter

Meanwhile, casting has also been announced for Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong and Simone Ibbett-Brown's Shuck ‘n' Jive in the venue's upstairs space. Directed by the Soho Theatre's associate director Lakesha Arie-Angelo, the production has set and costume design by Ranya El Rafaey, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, sound design by Anna Clock, movement direction by Diane Alison-Mitchell and casting by Nadine Rennie.

A reaction to the way British culture perceives identity, the show will star Olivia Onyehara (Jack Lear) as Simone and Tanisha Spring (Caroline, or Change) as Cassi. The show runs from 2 to 26 October.