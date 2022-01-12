Small Island at the National Theatre announces full cast

The company has been revealed for the upcoming return of Small Island, set to play at the National's Olivier Theatre from 24 February.

Leonie Elliott will take on the role of Hortense in the stage version of Andrea Levy's much-lauded novel, with Bernard played by Martin Hutson, Queenie by Mirren Mack and Leemore Marrett Jr as Gilbert.

The company also includes Elliot Barnes-Worrell, Chereen Buckley, Cavan Clarke, Adam Ewan, David Fielder, Amy Forrest, Andrew Frame, Stephanie Jacob, Sandra James-Young, CJ Johnson, Rebecca Lee, Rachel Lumberg, Alicia McKenzie, Daniel Norford, Tom Page, David Webber, Marcel White, and Flo Wilson.

The role of Little Michael will be performed by Asad-Shareef Muhammad, Theo-Oliver Townsend and Nasri Thompson and the role of Little Hortense by Ta'lia Harvey, Hosanna-Reine Grimwade and Renee Hart.

The production received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage when it had its world premiere in 2019, with Sarah Crompton saying "Levy's plot is terrific and it holds us in its grip."

Directed by Rufus Norris, Small Island features set and costume design by Katrina Lindsay, projection design by Jon Driscoll and associate projection designer Gino Ricardo Green, lighting design by Paul Anderson, composer and rehearsal music direction by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, sound associate Jonas Roebuck, movement direction by Coral Messam and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The associate director is Denzel Wesley-Sanderson with casting by Isabella Odoffin CDG.



