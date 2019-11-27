Sleepless the Musical, based on Sleepless in Seattle to open in 2020 with Kimberley Walsh and Michael Xavier

New musical Sleepless, a Musical Romance will premiere in London on 31 March

Based on iconic film Sleepless in Seattle, the romantic comedy film tells the story of Sam, who moves to Seattle with his son Jonah and becomes a sought-after widower following the death of his wife.

The new musical has a book by Michael Burdett, music by Robert Scott and lyrics by Brendan Cull, and will begin performances on 21 March at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre with an official opening night on 31 March.

There will be three reduced price preview performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on Friday 13 (evening) and Saturday 14 (matinee and evening) December.

For the three special previews in December, the cast will be led by Michael D Xavier as Sam and Kimberley Walsh as Annie. The cast will also include Soo Drouet as Becky, Gay Soper as Eleanor, Alex Fobbester as Rob, Dylan Turner as Walter, Vicki Davids as Suzy, Michael Carolan as Gregg, and Jobe Hart as Jonah, with Charlie Bull, Charlotte Gale, Matt Holland, Joanna Rennie, Tyler Smith and Annette Yeo.

The production will be directed by Morgan Young (Big), with set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Tim Lutkin, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Avgoustos Psillas and Terry Jardine for Autograph, orchestrations by Larry Blank, musical supervision and direction by Stuart Morley, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey and casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan.