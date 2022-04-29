Six to release Broadway cast album

Six will release a Broadway cast album, it has been announced.

The album, likely to feature the Broadway cast, will be released soon – with further details (including track listing) to be announced. The show is currently running at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six features the six wives of Henry VIII reclaiming their identities as they transform from Tudor Queens into Pop Princesses. The musical originated as a student production by the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, which played a one-month run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After subsequent runs in London and Edinburgh, it played a limited run at the Arts Theatre before touring the UK and reopening on the West End earlier this year.

The musical is codirected by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design), and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

The show continues to run in the West End.