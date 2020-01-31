Six's Lucy Moss makes Broadway history as youngest female director working on a musical

Six is a musical all about the ins and outs of history, and it sounds as though the Broadway production is about to make its own way into the record books.

It's been confirmed by the production that co-director and co-writer Lucy Moss is officially the youngest female director working on a Broadway musical. She takes the record previously held by Liz Swados, who was 27 when she directed Runaways in 1978. The record for the youngest male director working on a Broadway musical goes to Orson Welles, who was 22 when he worked on The Cradle Will Rock in 1937.

Moss co-wrote the show with Toby Marlow and co-directs the Broadway production with Jamie Armitage. The piece starts previews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Thursday 13 February with opening night Thursday 12 March. The creative team also includes choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

Discussing the record break Moss said: "I don't know what to say other than...wow?!?!!!! I turned 26 two weeks ago and honestly I've been grieving the loss of my early 20s ever since. But this news has really made me feel like a spring chicken again! So just a huge shout out to the patriarchy and historic oppression of female-identifying people for making me feel super young and glam!!!!!

"Lol but no - obviously this means the absolute world to me. I can barely get my head around it. It is extremely humbling and I hope it inspires and, more importantly, opens the door for many other young women to come and smash this record. It's about time!"

The musical has just extended its run in the West End at the Arts Theatre, with tickets for the Broadway show on sale here.