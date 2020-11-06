Six and Cinderella confirm Children in Need line-up

Two musicals – Six and Cinderella – have confirmed their plans for Children in Need next week.

On the Six side, Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Harriet Watson (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr) will be appearing on the special Appeal Show from 7pm on 13 November on BBC One.

The cast is reuniting for the first time since March ahead of a six-week season at the Lowry in Salford from 4 December. The show will also kickstart a West End run from 5 December at the Lyric Theatre.

For Cinderella, it has been confirmed that Carrie Hope Fletcher will be performing alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber for the evening. The number involved is to be revealed.

We might not be able to find specific times until the night.