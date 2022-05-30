Sister Act and Back to the Future to perform on Britain's Got Talent this week

It's going to be fabulous, baby!

Back to the Future and Sister Act will be joining Moulin Rouge! in performing on Britain's Got Talent this week, it has been announced.

Back to the Future will appear on Tuesday night live, with the cast of the world premiere production performing an unconfirmed number. The show continues its run at the Adelphi Theatre after its West End premiere last year.





Sister Act will make its television premiere during the Britain's Got Talent grand finale on Sunday night, with the show set to run this summer at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. The show will then tour later this summer.