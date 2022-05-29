Moulin Rouge! to appear on Britain's Got Talent as the show extends West End run into 2023

Moulin Rouge! has extended its West End run into 2023!

The hit musical, which continues its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

The West End production, led by Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) as Satine, Jamie Bogyo (making his West End debut) as Christian and Clive Carter (Come From Away) as Harold Zidler, first opened in November 2021 with an opening night in January of this year.

You can read WhatsOnStage's glowing review here, and watch the latest trailer below:

The show will also appear live on Britain's Got Talent on Monday night, for a rendition of show-stopping act two opening number "Backstage Romance". It has extended booking through until January 2023.

The principal casting also features Simon Bailey as The Duke, Jason Pennycooke (WhatsOnStage Award-winner for Hamilton) and Elia Lo Tauro (On Your Feet!) as the Bohemians Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago.

The club's famed entertainers known as the ‘Lady Ms' are played by Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, Zoe Birkett as Arabia, Jonny Bishop as Baby Doll and Timmika Ramsay as La Chocolat.

The full company is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Robson Broad, Ian Carlyle, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Ella Dunsden, Adam Gillian, Luke Jackson, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Georgia Morgan, Melissa Nettleford, Ian Oswald, Craig Ryder, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Katie Singh, Ope Sowande, Tanisha Spring, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Amy Thornton, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Tommy Wade-Smith and Lily Wang.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher CDG.