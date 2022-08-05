Sierra Boggess to appear in concert in London

Broadway and West End star Sierra Boggess will appear in concert this Christmas, it has been revealed.

Boggess, whose credits include Love Never Dies, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Les Misérables, also originated the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway. She was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and an Olivier Award for her performance in Love Never Dies.

Boggess said today: "I'm thrilled to be returning to London to make music together at Cadogan Hall! The concert will feature songs that I love to perform, as well as some holiday music to celebrate the season!"

She will appear live in concert in Christmas At The Cadogan Hall on Sunday 11 December 2022 at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, with tickets on sale now.