Watch Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo perform a special Love Never Dies duet during lockdown

The pair were first together when they originated the roles of the Phantom and Christine in The Phantom of the Opera sequel Love Never Dies.

And now in the middle of the lockdowns that have seen theatres closed on both sides of the Atlantic, the pair have reunited online to perform romantic duet "Once Upon Another Time".

The show, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Ben Elton, additional lyrics by Charles Hart, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, is based on The Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth.

First debuting at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2010, the show has been seen in countries across the world, and recently completed a US tour. A brand new UK tour will open at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 26 September 2020 where it will play until Saturday 10 October 2020. The show will then play Manchester Opera House from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 24 October 2020, with further venues and casting to be announced soon.



