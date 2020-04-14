The Showstoppers create special West Side Story parody video following Elaine Paige challenge

It all started with a challenge – musical legend Elaine Paige asked the hit improv musical makers The Showstoppers to create a song in 24 hours about coronavirus, in the style of West Side Story.

And as the results show, the company succeeded and then some. You can watch their final performance below, featuring an introduction from Paige. The cast involved was made up of Ruth Bratt, Pippa Evans, Adam Meggido and Andrew Pugsley, with keys and track programming by Duncan Walsh Atkins, reeds by Chris Ash, and video editing by Andrew Pugsley.

Meggido, artistic director of The Showstoppers, said: "Elaine Paige, as the First Lady of the West End, was a natural choice to launch The 24 Hour Challenge and we are thrilled that she is thrilled with our song, written and performed in the style of West Side Story. Keep your eyes peeled for further 24 hour song challenges in the coming weeks from the biggest stars in musical theatre".