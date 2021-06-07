Show Must Go On! campaign raises over £1million

The Show Must Go On! campaign has raised over £1million for theatre charities, organisers announced during last night's broadcast of The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan joined Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton, the founders of Theatre Support Fund+, on stage last night to announce to milestone.

Chris and Damien said: "We are stunned to have reached this extraordinary figure during our concert last week at The Palace. It's been a thrill to have brought all of these amazing performers together and we are overwhelmed by the response.

"The views of the concert and donations from across the world really show the love and admiration there is for theatre in London and our talented community. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, and please continue to do so."

Theatre Support Fund+ was founded last year to raise much needed funds for freelancers after the pandemic forced theatres to close on 16 March 2020. Donations support the charities Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund.

You can still donate via the show's website or, if based in the UK, text 70460 with the following:

Theatre 10 to 70460 to Donate £10

Theatre 20 to 70460 to Donate £20

Theatre 30 to 70460 to Donate £30



Over 320,000 people watched last night's broadcast and the show will be available to watch until Saturday (12 June) via The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel.