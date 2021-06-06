Watch The Show Must Go On! Live West End concert streamed live for free here

You can watch The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre for free here all week!

The concert is hosted Bonnie Langford (42nd Street) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Disney's Aladdin), and is set to be streamed live from 7pm BST.

Featuring a raft of West End talent coming to you live, the event is available for 7 days.

While free, please consider donating to the Theatre Support Fund Plus to help the beleaguered industry get back on its feet.

There are two ways to do this – you can either go to the show's website or, if based in the UK, text 70460 with the following:

Theatre 10 to 70460 to Donate £10 Theatre 20 to 70460 to Donate £20 Theatre 30 to 70460 to Donate £30

Watch the show below!

The line-up features Aisha Jawando in a performance from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Marcus Harman in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Sharan Phull in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart who will alternate in a performance from SIX, Trevor Dion Nicholas in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, and Laura Pick in a performance from Wicked.

Furthermore, appearing are Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, John Owen-Jones in a performance from Les Misérables, cast members in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from Mamma Mia!.