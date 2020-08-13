Sheridan Smith to portray Vera Lynn in BBC's VJ Day celebration concert

The BBC has announced a special performance to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The occasion, three quarters of a century on from the formal end of the Second World War, will feature a variety of special performances, with famed actors portraying key Second World War figures.

Sheridan Smith (Funny Girl) will pay tribute to the iconic Vera Lynn as part of the BBC's concert show, which runs from 8.30pm to 10pm this Saturday. Other actors involved include Hugh Bonneville, Paterson Joseph and Martin Shaw, while the event will be hosted by Joanna Lumley. Lumley's father was an officer with the 6th Gurkha Rifles.

Other performers during the evening include Willard White, Ruby Turner, Bryn Terfel, Nicola Roberts, and Braimah Kanneh-Mason, presenting tunes that were popular during the war.

Lynn passed away earlier this year at the age of 103, having shot to fame through her iconic number "We'll Meet Again".