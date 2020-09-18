WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith sing "I Know Him So Well" from Chess

The tune is part of Holden's new musical album

Sheridan Smith and Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith have released a new duet rendition of "I Know Him So Well" from Chess.

Holden said today: "I got a great friendship out of this song in Sheridan Smith. I'd loved her for years and we've always hugged when we met but we didn't know each other. I really wanted her to duet with me on "I Know Him So Well" so I asked David Walliams for her number. She was heavily pregnant but she couldn't have been nicer or more enthusiastic when I called her and the final result is better than I even imagined."

The number is part of Holden's new album of musical tunes, which is set to be released on 2 October.

You can listen to the song below:

