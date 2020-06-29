Sharon D Clarke, Noma Dumezweni and more join virtual concert to support Black Lives Matter movement

A raft of West End stars have joined the upcoming concert series supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sharon D Clarke, Noma Dumezweni, Clive Rowe, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Johnnie Fiore, Brenda Edwards, Zaris-Angel Hator, Rachel Adedeji, Aisha Jawando, Norm Lewis, Brittney Johnson, Brandi Chavonne Massey, and Joe Aaron Reid and more will perform during the live stream event, which is raising funds for The Bail Project, The Okra Project, The Black Curriculum and UK Black Pride.

There will be three separate concerts – Friday 10, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 July – each at 7.30pm prompt. The performance streamed on Sunday 12 July will be captioned.

Tickets cost £10 per show, with all three available for £25.

Creative director Nicole Raquel Dennis said: "TURN UP! is something that we've needed in London for a long time. Black voices need to be heard and celebrated now and forever. Hopefully this will be the start of many more celebrations to come."

Performances will be filmed at Cadogan Hall with a live band. Further names appearing in the concert can be found here.