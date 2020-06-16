Black West End and Broadway stars to appear in online charity concert recorded live at Cadogan Hall

Black voices from across the West End, Broadway and beyond will unite for a brand new concert using live performances.

Entitled TURN UP!, the project is helmed by Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter and will be recorded with a live band on stage at Cadogan Hall, alongside readings, poetry and speeches from members of the Black community.

Those appearing include Kelly Agbowu, Jeannette Bayardelle, Melanie La Barrie, Marcus Collins, Chloë Davies, Alexandra Grey, Cameron Bernard Jones, Claudia Kariuki, Natalie Kassanga, Alexia Khadime, Vula Malinga, Sandra Marvin, Cedric Neal, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jay Perry, Sharon Rose, Jordan Shaw, Danielle Steers, Vinegar Strokes, Obioma Ugoala, Layton Williams and more to be revealed.

Dennis said: "TURN UP! is something that we've needed in London for a long time. Black voices need to be heard and celebrated now and forever. Hopefully this will be the start of many more celebrations to come."

The event, produced by Club 11 and supported by William J Connolly, APEX Acoustics and Getty Images, will be raising funds for The Bail Project, The Okra Project, The Black Curriculum and UK Black Pride – in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It will be made available early July and streamed over two nights, with more information to be announced.