Shakespeare's Globe reveals cast for Deutsche Bank production of The Tempest

Shakespeare's Globe has announced casting for its 2023 Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank production of The Tempest, created especially for younger audiences.

Director Diane Page (Julius Caesar) commented: "It's really fantastic to be back at the Globe and to direct The Tempest with our exciting team of actors and creatives. With the theatre full of young people, the atmosphere as close to the original audience 400 years ago, what could be more energising."

The cast is comprised of David Hartley as Prospero, Azan Ahmed as Ferdinand, Charlie Cameron as Ariel, Aoife Gaston as Stephano, David Ijiti as Gonzalo, Emma Manton as Alonso, Lloyd McDonagh as Sebastian, Archie Rush as Caliban, Bea Svistunenko as Miranda/Trinculo and Zheng Xi Yong as Antonio.

The creative team includes assistant director Danielle Kassarate, composer Simon Slater, costume supervisor Claire Nicholas, designer Moi Tran, fight directors RC Annie, Globe associate for movement Glynn Macdonald, head of voice Tess Dignan, movement director Asha Jennings-Grant and text associate Simon Trinder. The casting director is Nicholas Hockaday.

The Tempest runs from 18 March to 15 April alongside workshops for 12 to 15-year-olds and family workshops for 9 to 12-year-olds.