Shakespeare's Globe to stream Sandi Toksvig Christmas show on-demand next month

Sandi Toksvig's festive romp Christmas at the (Snow) Globe will be presented on-demand online from 21 December to 5 January.

Filmed on-stage at the London venue, the show runs for 45 minutes and has direction by Pip Broughton.

It is penned by the QI host and her sister Jenifer Toksvig, and sees a child dazzled by a plethora of festive performances after being worried that the Christmas spirit had disappeared.

The show will be the culmination of a month-long series of online offerings from the show, which will come courtesy of Sophie Stone, Dona Croll and Helen Schlesinger.

The theatre is hoping to re-open in the new year, with plans for socially distanced performances.