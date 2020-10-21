Shakespeare's Globe to present open-air film screenings and comedy nights with plans to reopen in spring 2021

Shakespeare's Globe will invite audiences into its unique venue for a weekend of socially distanced screenings and comedy.

Over the course of the weekend, from 13 to 15 November, the theatre will present eight films inspired by Shakespeare or their works – The Lion King, West Side Story, Romeo + Juliet, Shakespeare in Love, Gnomeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night (the all-male production filmed at the Globe with Mark Rylance, Johnny Flynn and Stephen Fry), Kiss Me, Kate and Much Ado About Nothing (with Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson).

Performance veterans the Comedy Store Players will appear on the Globe stage for a socially distanced open-air show, including an improvised Shakespeare playlet.

While live performances are unviable for the 1500-person-capacity venue, the screenings will seat 200 spectators, with the Comedy Store Players able to accommodate over 400.

These events are part of a trial programme for the venue, which hopes to reopen in the spring of 2021 with or without social distancing.

Tickets are on sale now.