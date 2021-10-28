Shakespeare's Globe announces cast for Measure for Measure

Casting has been announced for Shakespeare's Globe's production of Measure for Measure, set to open its winter season.

Playing from 19 November, the show is directed by Blanche McIntyre (Hymn), with design by James Cotterill. The piece plays in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, which for the first time this year will introduce standing seats.

Ashley Zhangazha will play Angelo and Messenger, Daniel Millar will play Provost, Elbow and Gentleman, Eloise Secker will play Pompey, Mariana and Juliet, Georgia Landers will play Isabella and Froth, Gyuri Sarossy will play Lucio and Abhorson, Hattie Ladbury will play Duke, Ishia Bennison will play Escalus, Overdone, Francisca and Barnadine and Josh Zaré will play Claudio, Friar Peter and Servant.

Casting is by Becky Paris, while composition is by Tim Sutton, assistant direction by Craig Ritchie, choreography by EJ Boyle, costume supervision by Sian Harris and fight direction by Philip d'Orléans.

The musicians are Kat Gillham (Piano/Singing), Beth Higham-Edwards (Percussion) and Rob Updegraff (Guitar). At Shakespeare's Globe, Giles Block is text associate, Glynn McDonald is movement associate, Tess Dignan is voice associate and Malcolm Rippeth is candle consultant.

The piece plays to 15 January, with a live-stream on 7 January.