Shakespeare's Globe and Headlong's Henry V to tour in 2023

The Shakespeare's Globe and Headlong production of Henry V is heading out on the road next year.

Co-produced with Leeds Playhouse and Royal and Derngate, Northampton, the piece is currently running at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse until 4 February 2023, marking the history play's first staging in the space. It received a fulsome review from WhatsOnStage, being described as a production that "seamlessly blends classical and contemporary".

Henry V will tour to Leeds Playhouse (9 to 25 February), Connaught Theatre, Worthing (28 February to 4 March) and, finally, Royal and Derngate, Northampton (7 to 18 March).

The cast of Henry V includes (in alphabetical order) Joséphine Callies (as Katherine / Boy), James Cooney (as Thomas / Orleans / Gower), Georgia Frost (as Nym / Michael Williams / Rambures), Jon Furlong (as Bardolph / John Bates / Constable of France), Joshua Griffin (as John / Fluellen), Eleanor Henderson (as Queen of France / Prince Louis / Ambassador 1 / Le Fer), Oliver Johnstone (as Henry V), Geoffrey Lumb (as King of France / Erpingham / Governor of Harfleur / Ambassador 2), Helena Lymbery (as Henry IV / Exeter) and Dharmesh Patel (as Scroop / Pistol / Montjoy / Officer).

The production's creative team features associate designer Mona Camille, associate director Naeem Hayat, candle consultant and lighting designer Azusa Ono, composer and sound designer Max Pappenheim, costume supervisor Hattie Barsby, designer Moi Tran, dramaturg Cordelia Lynn, fight director Kate Waters, Globe associate for movement Glynn MacDonald, Globe head of voice Tess Dignan, movement director Malik Nashad Sharpe, Globe seasonal voice coach Katherine Heath, casting director Becky Paris and intimacy director Yarit Dor.

