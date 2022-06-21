Shakespeare's Globe reveals full cast of The Tempest

Complete casting has been announced for Shakespeare's Globe's upcoming production of The Tempest.

The Globe Ensemble, currently appearing in Much Ado About Nothing at the venue, are set to appear with Peter Bourke playing Gonzalo, Rachel Hannah Clarke as Ariel, Ralph Davis as Trinculo, George Fouracres as Stefano, Joanne Howarth as Francisco, Olivier Huband as Ferdinand, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Miranda, Ciarán O'Brien as Caliban, Patrick Osborne as Antonio, Lucy Phelps as Sebastian, Ferdy Roberts as Prospero and Katy Stephens as Alonso.

Under the direction of Sean Holmes, the creative team includes designer Paul Wills, design associate Sandra Falase, composer Cassie Kinoshi, movement director Rachael Nanyonjo, Globe associate for movement Glynn MacDonald, costume supervisor Jackie Orton, dramaturg Zoe Svendsen, text associate Christine Schmidle, voice coach Tess Dignan and casting director Becky Paris. Diane Page and Naeem Hayat will serves as co-director and assistant director, respectively.

The Tempest runs from 22 July until 22 October 2022, with a press night set for 29 July. Tickets are on sale below.