Shakespeare's Globe announces winter season including Hamlet and indoor £5 standing tickets

Shakespeare's Globe has unveiled its 2021 winter season inside the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

For the first time, the venue will offer standing seats at £5 for its indoor shows, with almost 50 spots available per show.

The season will feature a new revival of Measure for Measure directed by Blanche McIntyre (from 19 November), Sean Holmes' new production of Hamlet(from 21 January 2022) and Abigail Graham's The Merchant of Venice (from 18 February 2022). The venue has also stated it will live stream Measure for Measure, Hamlet and The Merchant of Venice.

Hannah Khalil's new take on Hans Christian Andersen's The Fir Tree will also run over Christmas, while the venue will also hold two week-long festivals (one being Shakespeare and Race).

Michelle Terry, Artistic Director, said: "As we slowly emerge from a period of deep uncertainty, change and challenge, we turn to these plays to ask some of the most profound questions about who we are, why we are, and what on earth can we do about it.

"In a quest for love, identity, justice or revenge, these plays are full of people making conscious and unconscious choices that determine either their salvation or destruction. This is a season deliberately designed to tackle the big moral questions and complexities with heart, humour and humanity."