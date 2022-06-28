Shakespeare's Globe announces 2022 winter season

Shakespeare's Globe has unveiled its winter season, opening in November 2022 with shows in both the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse and the Globe main stage.

The venue will co-produce a new staging of Henry V alongside Headlong with Leeds Playhouse and Royal and Derngate, Northampton. It is directed by the Headlong's artistic director Holly Race Roughan and has dates from 10 November.

After this, Jude Christian (Hamlet) will take on Shakespeare's bloody tragedy Titus Andronicus, while the venue's associate artistic director Sean Holmes will present The Winter's Tale inside the venue's Sam Wanamaker Playhouse as well as on its main stage – marking the first time the venue has presented a traverse show between locations.

Globe writer-in-residence Hannah Khalil will premiere a new play, Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights, co-produced with Tamasha and directed by Pooja Ghai. It features writing contributions from Hanan al-Shaykh, Suhayla El-Bushra and Sara Shaarawi, and translations by Hassan Abdulrazzak.

Artistic director Michelle Terry will bring The Fir Tree to the main stage over Christmas, while the venue will create a version of The Tempest as its Deutsche Bank production in early 2023.

Terry said today: "This winter season, we are celebrating humanity's seemingly endless capacity for love, rage, jealousy, tyranny, imagination, forgiveness, hope and redemption. Opening with the bombastic and single-minded Henry V, followed by the hedonistic and bloodthirsty Titus Andronicus, into the soaring drama of The Winter's Tale, which will see the audience journey between both our playhouses. I'm thrilled that this season also hosts our resident playwright Hannah Khalil's new play, Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights, a potent and urgent re-imagining with five defiant women telling stories to save their lives.

"It is with hope and joy that we can see the return of our festive offering The Fir Tree. Scuppered by Omicron in 2021, this joyous show will once again fill the outdoor Globe Theatre with festive fun, song, and puppets. With tickets from £5, I look forward to welcoming audiences both indoors and outdoors for an array of powerful stories told by enchanting candlelight and moonlight."