Seven Dials Playhouse reveals autumn season

Details have been announced for Seven Dials Playhouse's upcoming autumn season.

From 5 September to 15 October, Georgie Rankcom will direct the premiere of new musical comedy Help! We Are Still Alive, featuring a book by Imogen Palmer and a sore by Tim Gilvin.

The piece follows Jass and Finn, a couple who survive the apocalypse only to struggle to keep their romance alive.

Alongside Rankcom the creative team includes musical director Ehsaan Shivarani, set and costume designer Lu Herbert, lighting designer Lucía Sánchez Roldán, sound designer Simon Arrowsmith and stage manager Imogen Brown.

From 24 October to 19 November, the venue will stage the world premiere of Daddy Issues by Lewis Cornay.

The one-woman is billed as a dark comedy, revolving around 23-year-old Imi, isolated and trapped inside her own mind, slipping further from reality, explaining "the complexities of grief, Cliff Richard and dead dogs."

Finally, a yet-to-be-confirmed production will run during the festive season (28 November to 7 January), with Seven Dials Playhouse presenting "a new take on a classic tale".

Chief executive Amanda Davey commented: "Rounding off an incredible first year, we are thrilled to present these exciting new productions this autumn. Help! We Are Still Alive addresses some of society's most pertinent issues, marking the inaugural musical at Seven Dials Playhouse, while Daddy Issues presents a deft exploration of the intricacies and complexities of grief.

"Both productions offer a timely insight into today's culture; simultaneously reflecting and questioning the zeitgeist. We cannot wait for audiences to experience each show and please do stay tuned over the coming weeks for our exciting Christmas announcement, along with the bustling Associated Programme which sits alongside each production and is an opportunity to continue to hone your craft. You don't however need to wait until then to engage, we are open 6-days a week, 12 hours a day, feel free to use the space to work, to network, to meet. We look forward, as always to welcoming you."