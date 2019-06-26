The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole musical first look photos

Images have been released offering a first look at the West End opening of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Ages 13 and 3/4.

The show is opening at the Ambassadors Theatre on 2 July, running until 12 October.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the musical has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger and music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary.

WhatsOnStage critic James Fitzgerald gave the show five-stars when it ran at the Menier Chocolate Factory, saying the musical was "an entertainment-focused spectacle with smart jokes and even better songs."

The production has choreography by Rebecca Howell, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical direction by Mark Collins, musical supervision and orchestrations by Paul Herbert.