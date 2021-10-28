Rumi musical world premiere at the London Coliseum announces full cast

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Rumi – a new musical heading for the London Coliseum.

Penned by Dana Al Fardan and Nadim Naaman, the show will run at the massive London venue for two performances on 23 and 24 November.

The cast features Ramin Karimloo, Nadim Naaman, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Soophia Foroughi, Ahmed Hamad, Yazdan Qafouri, Johan Munir and Benjamin Armstrong, with an ensemble featuring Roshani Abbey, Amira Al Shanti, Eva-Theresa Chokarian, Maëva Feitelson, Sasha Ghoshal, Blythe Jandoo, Ediz Mahmut, Zara Naeem, Mark Samaras and Aliza Vakil.

The show will also feature a 29-piece orchestra, conducted by the show's orchestrator and arranger Joe Davison. Vocal arrangements are by Nikki Davison.

The show is based on the tale of the legendary 13th century poet Rumi, with the piece utilising his lyrics to chart the story of his life.

The piece is directed by Bronagh Lagan and choreographed by Anjali Mehra, with Middle Eastern musical supervision by Maias Alyamani.

Set and costume design is by Gregor Donnelly, with lightning design by Nic Farman, sound design by Simon Hendry and video design by Matt Powell. Further creatives include Aran Cherkez as assistant director, Natalie Pound as assistant musical director and Mark Samaras as assistant choreographer.

