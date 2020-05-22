RSC's Matilda the Musical current West End cast perform "When I Grow Up"

Current cast members from the RSC's Matilda the Musical reunited online for a performance of "When I Grow Up".

Written by Dennis Kelly, the show has music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus. The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

It is currently running at the Cambridge Theatre (though paused until lockdowns end), with plans for a film version in place.