Rose Theatre Kingston launches poetry reading series featuring Christopher Eccleston, Angellica Bell and more

The Rose Theatre, Kingston has announced a new series of poetry readings while it is locked down.

Readers appearing in the online series are Adjoa Andoh, Angellica Bell, Anjana Vasan, Anton Lesser, Arthur Darvill, Christopher Eccleston, Hattie Morahan, Jane Asher, Louise Brealey, Niamh Cusack, Olivia Vinall, Paterson Joseph, Paul Higgins, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Stephen Boxer.

The series will kick off with Bell, a board member at the theatre, reading "In Spite of War" by Angela Morgan. Christopher Haydon, artistic director at the Rose said: "I'm delighted that we are able to launch Readings from the Rose. We have a wealth of talent lined up so that audiences can enjoy a daily dose of culture and I want to say a massive thank you to all those who have taken part so far. We will get through this and look forward to sharing even more diverse and stimulating work on the other side."

Further poets whose works are being read include A A Milne, A E Housman, Angela Morgan, Anna Kamienska, D H Lawrence, Hillaire Belloc, John Cooper Clarke, John Keats, Mark Halliday, Miroslav Holub, Paterson Joseph, W B Yeats and William Shakespeare.

You can find out more about the initiative on the Rose Theatre's website.